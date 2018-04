× Man killed in Grandville crash identified

GRANDVILLE, Mich. – Police have released the identity of a man killed in a crash last week.

Grandville Police say Daniel Vander Velde, 50, died in the crash Wednesday afternoon on 44th Street at the exit ramp from I-196.

Vander Velde was turning left onto 44th Street when a driver in a Jeep ran the red light on 44th and hit Vander Velde’s Oldsmobile, according to police.

Police are still investigating.