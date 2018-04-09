Morning Buzz for Monday, April 9

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here are five things we thought you would like to know about for Monday, April 9.

1.) Ford International Airport and Frontier Airlines have added a new non-stop flight . Four flights a week will head straight to Denver National Airport. Denver is a top 5 market for Grand Rapids and is perfect for people with a passion for skiing.

2) A famous Chicago style pizza place, Gino's East, has announced a new location in South Haven. According to their website, it will be at 248 Broadway Street, but does not say much more at this time. They've been around in Chicago since 1966. Their Chicago location is popular with celebrities, many who have left their autographs on the walls that you can write on there.

3.) Record high water levels have halted the Grand Haven Pier project yet again, according to MLive. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is resurfacing and raising parts of the pier and have also removed the catwalk over the pier, in order to restore it. The city manager says it is now expected to be finished in mid-October. Because of the delay, the catwalk, which was supposed to be reinstalled later this year, won't be back in place until sometime in 2019.

4.) Long Road Distillery out of Grand Rapids is set to release their Straight Bourbon Whiskey on Tuesday. It must be aged two years in a new American oak barrel that's been charred on the inside. Since the distillery has only been in business for two-and-a-half years, it was one of the first products distilled there.

5.) Another Pet Expo is in the books at the Delta Plex. People enjoyed vendors who had items for sale, meet and greets with rescues, fundraisers, demonstrations and more.