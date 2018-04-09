Police ID man shot, killed in SE Grand Rapids

April 9, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police have identified a 28-year-old man who was shot and killed on the city’s southeast side.

Authorities say in a release that Kaharee Jamon Mcintosh-Williams died after being shot multiple times in the 700 block of Delaware Street SE. Police responded to the area at about 12:15 a.m. Monday.

No suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

