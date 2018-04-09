× Topless protester ID’d as ‘Cosby Show’ actress

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A topless protester who jumped a barricade and got within a few feet of Bill Cosby has been identified as a New Jersey woman who appeared on several episodes of “The Cosby Show.”

Actress Nicolle Rochelle was charged with disorderly conduct for Monday’s protest. She ran in front of Cosby toward a bank of TV cameras as the comedian walked into a suburban Philadelphia courthouse for the start of his sexual assault retrial.

She says she wanted to make Cosby “uncomfortable.”

Written on her body were the names of more than 50 Cosby accusers, along with “Women’s Lives Matter.”

Rochelle was intercepted by sheriff’s deputies and led away in handcuffs. She was later released.

The European feminist group Femen claims Rochelle as one of its own.

Cosby has denied drugging and molesting a woman at his home several years ago.