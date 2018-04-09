VP Pence set to speak at Michigan college’s commencement

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 15: United States Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence look on as United States President Donald J. Trump speaks during the Shamrock Bowl Presentation at the White House on March 15, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Alex Edelman-Pool/Getty Images)

HILLSDALE, Mich. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is set to give the commencement speech next month at southern Michigan’s Hillsdale College .

The former Indiana governor and U.S. lawmaker is scheduled to give the address on May 12 in the college’s athletic center. Pence gave a lecture in 2010 at the campus, and Hillsdale President Larry Arnn says in statement that he’s glad to have him back.

Hillsdale is a private, conservative college offering what it describes as a “classical, liberal arts core curriculum.”

