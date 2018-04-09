Wayland Police release vehicle photo in home invasion investigation

WAYLAND, Mich. — Wayland Police are continuing to investigate an attempted home invasion that was caught on surveillance video, and have released a new photo of a vehicle that may be connected to the case.

The incident happened Wednesday, April 4. Summer Farrell says she was taking a nap with her children when someone knocked on the front door. She didn’t answer, but ten minutes later she says there was a kick on the door.

“By the time I got from the couch to the door there was three more kicks to where it had moved my door casing,” Summer told FOX 17 last week. “I opened the door to a guy standing there with a mask on.”

She said the man, who was about 5’8 in height, was wearing a ski mask that covered his nose and mouth, black sunglasses and beanie hat. When she saw he had an airsoft gun in his hand, she slammed the door.

“I obviously ran to my phone and my kids,” Farrell told FOX 17. “I called the police after that and they went across the street and got footage of it.”

BMG Used Car Dealership caught the activity on their surveillance video. On Monday, police released a photo of a gray, newer model Jeep Grand Cherokee that the suspects may have been driving on the day of the incident. No other information about the suspects is available.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Wayland Police at 269-792-9366.