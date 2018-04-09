Westside Family Medical Center joining with Borgess Health

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Westside Family Medical Center on West Main Street in Kalamazoo announced they will be fully integrated with Borgess Health over the next year.

“We are proud to welcome the employees of Westside Family Medical Center into the Borgess family,” said Kathy Young, President and CEO of Borgess Health, in a press release. “We have enjoyed a strong relationship working with them for so many years, and look forward to this being a seamless transition for their employees and patients.”

The two health care facilities have been partners since 1971 on some patient-centered issues.  According to a release, Borgess Lab and Diagnostics units were added to Westside in 1989.  Westside Family Medical Center will not change name and will not move from their location at 6565 W. Main and they will continue to use the same electronic patient record system.

Westside patients will soon be able to use the InQuicker self-scheduling app that Borgess uses.

The transition is expected to take about a year.

