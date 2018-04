Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich -- 20-year old Alexis Garcia has started all 4 games at 2nd base for the Whitecaps in 2018. The native of the Dominican Republic is in his 4th season with the Detroit Tigers organization spending most pf 2017 in the Gulf Coast League.

Garcia was 1-4 with an RBI and run scored as the Whitecaps (3-1) beat the Loons 7-3 Monday night at Fifth Third Ballpark.

Garcia is hitting .267 (4 x 15) this season with a home run and 2 RBI.