Woman dies week after Holland crash

HOLLAND, Mich. — Police say a 21-year-old woman injured in an April 1 crash in Holland has died.

Janelle Ortega died in the hospital at 2:20 a.m. Monday morning, Holland Police said in a release. She was a passenger in a northbound vehicle that crashed at 11:35 p.m. April 1 on River Avenue near the curve just north of W. 1st Street.

Officials say the car struck a pole during the crash. Ortega was initially hospitalized in critical condition and the driver, 34-year-old William Montano, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police previously said that they believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. They also said another vehicle was traveling northbound around the time of the crash and they are trying to identify the vehicle or its driver. The vehicle was not involved in the crash, but investigators said the driver or occupants may have witnessed something.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Holland Department of Public Safety at 616-355-1737 or Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT.