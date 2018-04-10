‘A new level of stupid’: People accused of harassing, throwing carrots at alligator in South Carolina

FRIPP ISLAND, S.C. – Despite it being against the law to feed alligators in South Carolina, some people still do it.

That’s precisely what happened at the Fripp Island Activity Center Friday and center officials are calling it “a new level of stupid.”

The center posted on Facebook that people threw carrots onto a big alligator.

Alligators should not be fed by humans because they can then associate humans as a food resource. If that happens, the alligator could become aggressive and would have to be put down.

“Fripp Island Security has a description of the people responsible and is on the lookout,” the center posted. “The fine for harrassing (sic) an alligator is $200… That’s $200 percarrot (sic) in this case.”

Luckily in this case, the alligator did not act aggressively and no one was hurt.

