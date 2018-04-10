Movies for the rest of us; Celebration! Cinema offers sensory showtimes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In honor of National Autism Awareness Month, all Celebration! Cinema locations across west Michigan are making movies more enjoyable for children with autism and other special needs.

It’s been a partnership between the theater and the Family Hope Foundation for the last three years, creating Sensory Showtimes for children with special needs including autism.

“This is one of the programs that we do to serve families who have a member with autism or an individual with autism and to create an experience that is a really good one for them, but it is also, a program that we have found serves a whole variety of people in our communities,” said Emily Loeks, PR and Marketing director for Celebration! Cinema. ”

The experience will give kids the chance to see a movie with a lower volume, dimmed lights and trolling and calling out around the theater is actually welcomed.

“Movies are a great social experience and I think that one of the things that matters most to me is we heard that for a number of families that have a child with special needs that the family separates,” Loeks said. “Because there are some activities that are more appropriate some of the kids and some activities that more appropriate for others and that happens.”