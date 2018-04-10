Part of I-96 to be closed beginning April 18

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALKER, Mich. -- The eastbound lanes of I-96 will be closed just after Alpine Avenue beginning Wednesday, April 18. The closure will continue to Plainfield Avenue and will last until mid-June.

The Michigan Department of Transportation has combined several projects into one big closure:

Completely replace the rough pavement between West River Drive and the Grand River.

Major maintenance to the eastbound I-96 bridges over West River Drive, US-131, the Grand River, Monroe Avenue, and Coit Avenue.

The closure is scheduled to be over by mid-June, but then the westbound lanes of I-96 are scheduled to be closed from Plainfield Avenue to US-131 beginning June 23.

April 18 marks the third time this year that a major freeway will be closed for construction. US-131 northbound and southbound were subject to weekend closings between 28th Street and Burton Street in March.