× Police: Body recovered from Paw Paw River

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities in Berrien County say a body was recovered from the Paw Paw River on Tuesday.

The county sheriff’s office says in a release that a lieutenant patrolling along the river spotted a “suspicious object” in the water that was later identified as the body of a white male.

The man’s body was recovered from the river at about 4:47 p.m. Tuesday. An autopsy will be performed as crews work to identify the remains, according to a release.

The sheriff’s office and the Watervliet Fire Department have been searching along the river since Feb. 27 for the body of missing kayaker Cory Wright.

Wright went kayaking with two friends when they hit a log jam and flipped over. The two others were able to swim to shore, but Wright was not.