Police find weapons arsenal, bomb materials in man’s home

Posted 9:14 AM, April 10, 2018, by

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — Police say they have found an arsenal of weapons and chemicals that can be used to manufacture explosives in a Massachusetts home.

Holyoke police went to 49-year-old Edward Laboursoliere’s home Sunday after getting a call from his wife. Police say they found 17 guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition and chemicals for making explosives, including ammonium nitrate.

Not-guilty pleas to 26 charges were entered on Laboursoliere’s behalf at his arraignment Monday. He was held pending an April 17 hearing.

Police say he isn’t licensed to have guns, and several were found unsecured in his home, where his three children also live.

Police are investigating what he intended to do with the guns and chemicals.

It could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.

