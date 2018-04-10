Smart Shopper: The Found Cottage hosting a garage sale

If you have a hankering for shabby chic, rustic, vintage or antique home decor along with new items, too, you will be elated to learn about an upcoming garage sale you don’t want to miss!

We recently featured The Found Cottage on FOX 17 Morning Mix and I was in heaven. Their store features everything from new candles and jewelry, to antique storage pieces, signs, Rae Dunn line and so much more! So you can only imagine how much my eyes lit up when I just found out they are having a garage sale starting Thursday, April 12-14.

Sounds like they have done a ton of spring cleaning and they have some treasures for all of you bargain hunters.

Hours for sale:

April 12: 10a.m. to 8p.m.

April 13: 10a.m. to 6p.m.

April 14: 10a.m. to 5p.m.

If you are finding bargains around West Michigan, hosting major sales or would love to offer a discount to our FOX 17 audience, please email me: smartshopper@fox17online.com