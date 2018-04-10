State asks residents to take part in voluntary tornado drill Wednesday

Posted 8:45 AM, April 10, 2018, by , Updated at 09:49AM, April 10, 2018

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan residents are being asked by state officials to participate in a voluntary tornado drill.

Nearly all state of Michigan facilities will take part in the drill at 1 p.m. EDT Wednesday. Alerts will be broadcast on weather radios and television and radio stations participating in the drill.

Tornadoes can develop quickly and come with little or no warning. They especially are common during the late spring and early summer months.

State police Capt. Chris Kelenske says the drill is not just about testing emergency alerts, but “is an opportunity for Michigan residents and businesses to practice their emergency plans as if it were a real event.”

Gov. Rick Snyder has declared Sunday through Saturday as Michigan’s Severe Weather Awareness Week.

