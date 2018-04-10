Suffering from Sciatic nerve pain? Total Health Chiropractic’s seminar may be for you!

If your daily routine has come to a halt or even been slowed down just a bit due to chronic neck and back pain, there's a solutions that doesn't require pain medication or invasive surgery.

Total Health Chiropractic has a non-invasive solution to make sure the pain is healed and goes away for good thanks to the DRX 9000 program.

With the DRX, patients can stop suffering from the following:

  • Herniated & Bulging Discs
  • Spinal Stenosis
  • Degenerative Disc Disease
  • Sciatica
  • Pinched Nerves
  • Shooting Pain in Arms/Legs
  • Difficulty standing/walking
  • Failed Neck or Back Surgery

Call Total Health at (616)-828-0861, and get a consultation and examination for just $49. This deal excludes Medicaid.

You can also attend a FREE upcoming neck and back seminar hosted by Dr. Miller on April 24th at 6:30 p.m at 2172 East Paris Ave. SE, Grand Rapids, 49546. You can register for the event by clicking here.

