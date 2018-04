× West Michigan school named best in the state

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new report out this morning has named East Grand Rapids Public Schools as one of the best in the state.

The disctrict is among the top five, after winning two Blue Ribbon Awards.

The study considered student performance, drop out rates, and school funding.

Schools in Novi, Rochester, Troy and Okemos also made the list.

