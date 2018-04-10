Younkers at RiverTown Mall to close

GRANDVILLE, Mich. – The Bon Ton Stores have notified the state they’ll be closing four stores in Michigan, including the Younkers store in the RiverTown Crossings Mall.

The company sent the required “WARN” letter to Lansing last Thursday.  In addition to the Grandville Younkers, Carson’s stores in Livonia, Rochester Hills and Clinton, Michigan will also be closing.

The timeline of the closure is not known, but the letter says the first employees are expected to be let go on June 5. The closures are expected to be permanent.

The company says that 163 employees at the RiverTown Crossings Younkers will be affected.  In total, 688 employees state-wide will be out of work.

The Bon Ton Stores, Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early February.

