AP: House Speaker Ryan won’t run for re-election

Posted 9:04 AM, April 11, 2018, by , Updated at 09:28AM, April 11, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan will not run for re-election, according to people close to the Wisconsin lawmaker.

Ryan’s plans have been the source of much speculation, amid Republican concerns over keeping their majority in the House of Representatives. Two people with knowledge of the Wisconsin lawmaker’s thinking said Wednesday Ryan has decided against seeking another term. Both sought anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

House Speaks Paul Ryan greets US President Donald Trump as he arrives on stage to speak at the National Republican Congressional Committee March Dinner at the National Building Museum on March 20, 2018 in Washington, DC. MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

They did not say why Ryan has decided not to run.

Ryan, 48, planned to face reporters later Wednesday morning.

Ryan was first elected to Congress in 1998. He was elected House speaker in 2015 after former House Speaker John Boehner retired. He was former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney’s running mate in 2012.

Ryan and his wife have three children.

