Car fleeing police crashes in Port Huron; 1 killed, 4 hurt

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — A 49-year-old woman has been killed after her vehicle was struck in Port Huron by a speeding car that may have run a red light while fleeing police.

The Times Herald of Port Huron reports that police estimate the car was traveling more than 100 mph as the driver was being pursued.

A 35-year-old Port Huron woman driving the car and three male passengers were hospitalized with serious injuries.

The chase started shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday after an officer saw the car speeding. Police say the officer turned on his patrol vehicle’s siren and overhead lights and gave chase.

Port Huron police Chief Jeff Baker said in an email that “the officer was a distance behind” the car when it crashed.

Another vehicle also was struck.