Dr. Bitner whips up some cancer fighting foods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Yes, she is a doctor, but Dr. Diana Bitner loves to be in the kitchen. Her love for healthy food is something she is very passionate about sharing with others. Wednesday, she focused on anti-cancer foods.

Starter: roasted Brussell sprouts, cut in half, spread onto a cookie sheet and lightly covered with virgin olive oil, sprinkled with salt and pepper. She advises cooking them at 400 degrees for 25 minutes or until the edges are crispy. Once you pull from oven, sprinkle with balsamic vinegar. Enjoy with one-half glass of red wine.

Main dish, Salmon: pre-heat oven to 400 degrees. Mix soy sauce, slivered garlic and ginger, marinate for 30 minutes. Cooked until it flakes.

Sides: Dr. Bitner suggests roasting sweet potatoes ahead of time. If you bake them on a Sunday, you can actually enjoy all week. Cook at 350 degrees for one hour. Peel, mash and sprinkle with EVVO and M salt

Dessert : frozen berries plated for 10 minutes until begin to soften, melt and pour dark chocolate over or small amount on the side.

What makes all of these things cancer fighting along with others not mentioned above?

brussell sprouts and broccoli: cruciferous vegetable (meaning: has many health benefits)

sweet potatoes: low glycemic index which help maintain healthy weight

salmon: Omega 3 fatty acids linked to decreased risk of prostate cancer

roasted tomatoes: when cooked, release lycopene which is a phytochemical known to be antic-cancer

onions: anti-bacterial and block nitrosamines which are linked to cancer in the liver, colon and breast

berries: anti-oxidants

green tea: anti-oxidants

dark chocolate: anti-oxidant

To learn more about these foods, there is a wonderful, free event tonight, April 11 called Eat Well, Live Well and Thrive at the Downtown Market in Grand Rapids from 6p.m. to 8p.m. as part of the Doctor Dialogue series.

If you would like to schedule and appointment with Dr. Bitner or any of her team members, please call 616.267.8520. Her office is located 3800 Lake Michigan Dr. Suite A.