GR Film Festival set for this weekend

A three-day celebration of the silver screen kicks off Friday, April 13-15 at the Grand Rapids Film Festival.

On day one, from 7p.m. to 10p.m. everything gets under way at The Waldron on Ionia Street. This signature event is called "F&M" which stands for fashion and music for film. Some of the fashion designs inspired by six short films that people will be screening will be displayed and on live models during this fashion show. Tickets are $10

Day two, April 14: The Wealthy Street Theatre will host 38 films on two screens from Noon to 11p.m. A question and answer period will be held with the filmmakers. Tickets are $5. For more details click here.

Day three, April 15: This is the prime networking event is for the regional film making community at The Knickerbocker New Holland Brewing. Regional filmmakers will share stories of how film transformed their lives from 5p.m. to 8p.m. Tickets are $5 in advance or can be purchased here.