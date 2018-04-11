Kalamazoo woman facing deportation after misdemeanor child abuse plea

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A former board member of the Autism Society of Kalamazoo is facing deportation after pleading guilty to 4th degree child abuse in February.

Danny Fielding was taken into custody by deportation officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Monday on immigration violations, according to an ICE spokesperson.

ICE says that Fielding came to the United States lawfully in 1988 from France, but subject to deportation because of the misdemeanor conviction.

The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office confirms that a misdemeanor complaint was filed against Fielding in December after police alleged that Fielding hit her son in the head. She pleaded guilty to 4th degree child abuse on February 27 and was sentenced to 360 days in jail and five years of probation, but 343 of those days are being held for review. She was originally to serve her time on weekends, but on March 29, the record was amended for her to serve the last 12 days immediately.