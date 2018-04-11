× Michigan Wolverines spring football game cancelled

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – There will not be a spring football game in Ann Arbor this weekend.

The University of Michigan Athletic Department says they are cancelling Saturday’s Spring Football Game due to a “high percentage chance of rain and thunderstorms.”

“We want to ensure the safety of our fans as well as the student-athletes and staff,” said Warde Manuel, Michigan’s Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics in a statement on their website. “We also wanted to provide as much notice in advance for fans and the families of our players that were considering attending.”

The game will not be rescheduled due to the limited number of spring practices remaining and finals start next week.

Michigan State University played their spring game last weekend.

