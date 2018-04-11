Morning Buzz for Wednesday, April 11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here are five things people are buzzing about on Wednesday, April 11:

1.) Former First Lady and Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will be honoring the late former first lady Betty Ford at a luncheon, to be held at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park today. Called "America's First Ladies: An Enduring Legacy", it comes at a time when Ford would have turn 100 years-old this past Sunday. also on hand will be Ford's children, Susan and Michael, along with former President Lyndon B. Johnson's daughter

2.) A big honor for teachers and students at two West Michigan schools. The "Challenger" and "Endeavor" elementary schools in Kentwood are being honored for their work in the "Capturing Kids' Hearts" program. It was implemented by the district 10 years ago. They were only two of 14,000 chosen nationwide. The program helps teachers dramatically reduce the number of discipline issues in the class.

3.) Bissell Pet Foundation will once again sponsor an Empty the Shelter event on May 5, nationwide. It will happen in 13 states including Michigan. Those who pick a new friend will also go home with an Adopt Box filled with supplies. For more details go to http://www.bissellpetfoundation.org

4.) Grand Rapids ranks number 12 on a list of best places to live in the country, according to U.S. News and World Report. Taking the top spot is Austin, Texas. They took into account the job market, quality of life and how many people are moving to those areas.

5.) Maybe it's not really a secret in your family, but a website called mumsnet.com in the United Kingdom, asked 1,200 of its users if they had preferred child. Well, 23 percent said their favorite was the youngest. The oldest child ranked second in line with 26 percent.