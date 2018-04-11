Police to hold press conference about Mujey Dumbuya investigation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department and the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety announced they will hold a press conference Wednesday with updates about the case of 16-year-old Mujey Dumbuya who was found dead in Kalamazoo.

Dumbuya was reported missing out of the Grand Rapids area on January 24 and on January 28 was found dead in a wooded area in Kalamazoo.

The teen was set to testify in a case against Quinn James who is facing four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the press release, since this is a multi-jurisdictional case they decided to update the public together. It is unclear exactly what information will be released.

FOX 17 will be live at this press conference starting at 10 a.m.