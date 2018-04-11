Sean Phillips murder conviction affirmed; Baby Kate still missing

LUDINGTON, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan appeals court has affirmed the conviction of a man who was charged with murder in the disappearance of his 4-month-old daughter in Mason County.

The body of Katherine Phillips still hasn’t been found. But the appeals court says there was plenty of circumstantial evidence pointing to the death of “Baby Kate.” The girl disappeared in 2011 in the Ludington area, about 80 miles northwest of Grand Rapids.

Her father, Sean Phillips, was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to at least 19 years in prison. Prosecutors said Phillips had a turbulent relationship with Kate’s mother and didn’t want the baby.

Phillips, now 28 years old, didn’t testify during the trial. Separately, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2012 for unlawful imprisonment in Kate’s disappearance.