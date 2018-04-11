Splash around, sing a tune and strike it rich at Soaring Eagle’s water park and casino

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Why not head to Soaring Eagle Waterpark and hotel and take advantage of their Double Down special that`s going on right now. When you book a room Sunday through Wednesday you`ll get the second consecutive night for half off the first night`s price. You`ll also get waterpark passes too. Call a reservation specialist at 1-877-2eagle2 for full details and to book your Double Down special stay. Remember, you can always give gift cards for the waterpark with the monetary amount of your choosing.

Exciting things are happening at the casino. High limit gaming and phase one of renovations at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort is now complete. The all new high limit gaming and VIP lounge is now open. As the CEO explained, this is the start of several more phases.

Lots of great musicians hitting the stage including:

Charley Pride: April 13

Billy Currington featuring Lo Cash: April 20

La Mafia and AJ Castillo: May 5

Temptations and Four Tops: May 18

Chris Young and Kane Brown: June 17

To get your tickets, go to etix.com