Sweet harmony filled the air at FOX 17 for National Barbershop Quarter Day

It was 11 years ago on April 11 that the Barbershop Harmony Society was founded. To celebrate, Doug Weaver, lead with Old Rules and President of the Great Lakes Chorus stopped by with his crew.

You have to go all the way back 80 years to find the first meeting of what became the Society of Preservation and Encouragement of Barbershop Quarter Singing in America. It is now more commonly known as the Barbershop Harmony Society.

The Great Lakes Chorus is celebrating four years straight of representing their district at the BHS international competition.