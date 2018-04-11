× Yankees, Red Sox fight at Fenway after player plunked

Boston (AP) — New York Yankees designated hitter Tyler Austin has rushed the mound after being hit by a pitch from Boston Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly, and both players began punching away in a bench-clearing brawl at Fenway Park.

The bitter rivals tangled Wednesday night, adding another chapter to a long history that has included some memorable brawls.

The benches cleared briefly in the third inning after Austin’s spikes clipped Brock Holt’s leg on a slide into second base. Holt took issue with the contact and they exchanged words before being separated.

Then in the seventh, with the Yankees leading 10-6, Kelly hit Austin in the side with a 2-1 pitch clocked at 98 mph. Austin slammed his bat on the plate, then threw it down and took four steps toward the mound while hollering. Kelly waved Austin at him, and things quickly escalated.

The scuffle spilled across the filled before it broke up in front of the Boston dugout on the first base side, with Yankees sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton pushing the pile. Yankees hitting coach Marcus Thames used both hands to shove Austin all the way across the infield toward the New York dugout.

Austin, Kelly and Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin were ejected.

It was the second bench-clearing brawl of the day in the majors. Colorado star Nolan Arenado charged the mound after being a pitch from San Diego’s Luis Perdomo threw a pitch behind him.

DENVER (AP) — Nolan Arenado nearly connected for a couple of huge hits.

Furious with a fastball that buzzed behind his back, the Colorado slugger immediately charged the mound. And he came out wildly swinging at pitcher Luis Perdomo.

Arenado’s rush set off a heated fracas in the third inning that led to five ejections during a testy game in which the Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 6-4 on Wednesday.

“They thought they had to do something,” Arenado said. “I thought I had to do something, too. That’s kind of why I went out there.”

Perdomo flung his glove at the bolting Arenado and missed. Arenado then threw a couple of big punches at the backpedaling Perdomo, but didn’t land anything squarely.

The All-Star third baseman’s reaction certainly woke up the slumbering Colorado bats, with the Rockies scoring five times in the inning to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

“We won today and that’s all that mattered,” Arenado said.

The tension between these two NL West teams started boiling a night earlier at Coors Field when Padres outfielder Manuel Margot got hit in the ribs by a pitch, putting him on the disabled list. The problems festered early on in the series finale, with Colorado’s Trevor Story being plunked in the first and San Diego’s Hunter Renfroe in the second.

That set the stage for Arenado, who didn’t take kindly to Perdomo’s pitch, as the benches cleared and the relievers sprinted in from the bullpen.

“I had a feeling they could do it to someone,” said Arenado, who expects to be suspended. “I didn’t think it would be me.”

An incensed Arenado began screaming at Padres catcher A.J. Ellis, leading to San Diego bench coach Mark McGwire holding the All-Star third baseman back. Rockies starter German Marquez got involved by throwing a towel and Colorado outfielder Gerardo Parra looked as if he threw a punch.

Once order was finally restored, the umpires met for several minutes before ejecting Perdomo, Ellis, Arenado, Marquez and Parra.

“Our job is to try and calm everything down, but you’ve got to eject the aggressors,” crew chief Brian Gorman said.

Ellis struggled to understand the situation.

“To react like that and go out there, especially when he didn’t even get hit — the ball was behind him,” Ellis said. “Nolan goes out and at that point it’s about having each other’s back. You take care of your brothers and teammates.”

This might not be the end of this feud, either. The two teams play again in Denver starting on April 23.

“I don’t have the answer to that one,” Arenado said. “We’ll see.”

Rockies outfielder Carlos Gonzalez said he followed Arenado onto the field.

“We don’t show up to the ballpark to create that kind of atmosphere,” Gonzalez said. “We understand there are a lot of kids watching us play. There are a lot of kids who love No. 28. That’s the last thing they want to see.”

Sometimes, emotions spill over.

“When somebody charges the mound, the whole team is going to come out and defend each other,” Padres manager Andy Green said.

Colorado erupted soon after the melee, sending nine hitters to the plate with most of the damage off reliever Buddy Baumann (0-1) when he took over for Perdomo. The big play was Tony Wolters’ bases-loaded, two-run single that center fielder Franchy Cordero misplayed to allow another run to score.

Cordero atoned with a solo homer as part of San Diego’s three-run the sixth. Eric Hosmer hit his first homer as a member of the Padres in the eighth.

Antonio Senzatela (1-1) struggled over three innings while filling in for Marquez. Wade Davis pitched a perfect ninth for his fifth save as the Rockies finished the homestand 2-4.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: Green said the hope is that Margot’s ribs feel better in four or five days and he can take some swings. … Cordero (groin) was reinstated Wednesday from DL after a rehab assignment at Triple-A El Paso.

Rockies: OF Charlie Blackmon was out of the lineup for a second straight game with tightness in his right quad.

OH, BROTHER

The younger brother of Arenado hit a grand slam Tuesday night to lead Double-A Richmond over Colorado’s affiliate, the Hartford Yard Goats. It was the first homer at the Double-A level for Jonah Arenado, a 16th-round pick by San Francisco in 2013.