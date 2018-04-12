‘Be the Match’ sees sign-up spike after viral video of Battle Creek man, donor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- A touching video FOX 17 shared last week has gone viral, sparking interest in a movement with a life-saving cause. It all started with Bruce Becke, a Battle Creek man who was celebrating two years since getting a bone marrow transplant when he was surprised by the man who saved his life.

A video of that reunion inspired people from across the country to sign up to donate and save lives.

"There's no words you can put into it," Becke said about the video's impact.

Becke went to Firekeepers Casino to celebrate two years since getting the life-saving transplant. He had no idea that the man who donated the marrow was sitting at an adjoining table.

"He's a shy kid," Becke said of the donor. "He don't think he's done nothing, but he's a hero."

"The video is amazing to watch," said Danielle Savick with Michigan Blood, a local donor center for the 'Be the Match' registry. "We've been part of numerous patient-donor recipient meetings over the years, and to be in front of a live audience is really special."

Savick says she's glad the video with Becke helps people see the real need for donors.

"There's about 14,000 patients every year in the United States that need a stem cell or bone marrow transplant from a donor outside of the family, so the need is great," Savick said. "A lot of people don't realize that donating these days is a much simpler process than they think."

It's a process that will save lives, just like Becke's.

"For him to go do that and give me life, there's nothing you can say or do," Becke says.

