Driver tied to two separate crashes in Portage

Posted 11:00 PM, April 12, 2018, by

File photo

PORTAGE, Mich – Investigators with the Portage Department of Public Safety believe a driver involved in two separate crashes Thursday evening was under the influence of drugs.

The first crash was reported at 6:57 p.m. at the intersection of Lovers Lane and E. Centre Ave.  Officers arrived to find the driver of a vehicle that had collided with a motorcycle had left the scene.

Minutes later, a second crash was reported at the intersection of Romence Road and Sears Drive.  Officers arrived to find a silver Lincoln had collided with a Mercury SUV.

Investigating officers determined the silver Lincoln had been involved in both crashes.  The driver, a 23-year-old from the Plainwell area, was arrested for suspected drugged driving.

All other drivers involved in the crashes are said to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.

