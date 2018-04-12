Griffins center out of lineup due to blood clot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids Griffins center Dominic Turgeon will be out of the lineup indefinitely after being diagnosed with a blood clot in his arm on Wednesday.

Turgeon and the team were in Dallas Wednesday for a game against the Texas Stars.  Turgeon was treated Wednesday night at St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center in Round Rock, Texas, according to the team.  Turgeon is scheduled for another procedure in Tampa, Florida with a doctor who successfully treated a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning of a similar condition two years ago.

Turgeon, 22, was a rookie with the Griffins in last year’s championship run.  He is the son of longtime player Pierre Turgeon.

The team says Turgeon is expected to make a full recovery and resume his career, but will be out of the lineup indefinitely as he is being treated.

