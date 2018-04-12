Grub and Brew Fest this weekend in Spring Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Food and beer lovers will want to head to Spring Lake this weekend for the Grub & Brew Fest happening Saturday, April 14 from 4pm. to 8p.m. at Old Boys' Brewhouse.

This is a family-friendly event featuring live music, brews from several Michigan breweries along with local restaurants and caterers. There will be a competition for the title of "Grub Fest Champion" by those who have to use a potato as a key ingredient. Also happening this weekend, is Lubbers Cup Regatta, a collegiate rowing event on Spring Lake. The university with the most representation at the festival will get $500 donated to their school's rowing program.

To purchase tickets to the event, click here.