Grub and Brew Fest this weekend in Spring Lake

Posted 11:34 AM, April 12, 2018, by , Updated at 08:39AM, April 12, 2018

Food and beer lovers will want to head to Spring Lake this weekend for the Grub & Brew Fest happening Saturday, April 14 from 4pm. to 8p.m. at Old Boys' Brewhouse.

This is a family-friendly event featuring live music, brews from several Michigan breweries along with local restaurants and caterers. There will be a competition for the title  of "Grub Fest Champion" by those who have to use a potato as a key ingredient. Also happening this weekend, is Lubbers Cup Regatta, a collegiate rowing event on Spring Lake. The university with the most representation at the festival will get $500 donated to their school's rowing program.

To purchase tickets to the event, click here.

