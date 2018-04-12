Health concerns linger in Otsego but city officials say water is not the cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OTSEGO, Mich. — When Aaron Mitchell became city manager last month, he was informed by a few people at city hall about the Justice For Otsego group, he said. He’s since been learning about the group’s mission to seek answers regarding the growing health concerns in the area. He’s even had "good conversations" with a few concerned residents that have walked through his door.

“Anybody can listen to any of the stories [and] they’re, they’re heartbreaking,” Mitchell said during an interview at his office. “I can’t say that I wouldn’t be doing the exact same thing if I was in their position.”

Justice for Otsego was created in early March by former resident Mary Zack, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer when she was 17 years old. Since then, over the last 20 years, Zack said she's seen many people — relatives, classmates, friends and neighbors — from Otsego battled cancer or a disease. She created the group to try and seek some answers.

“I’d be trying to do all that I can,” Mitchell said. “I think the struggle is going to be is that it’s not going to be a quick answer.”

One thing he continues to see on the group's Facebook page or hear from people is that the source to all the health issues may stem from the drinking water, he said. Mitchell believes that’s not the case.

“Some people have thought that we pull water right out the Kalamazoo River and that’s not true,” he said. “We pull from 90-to-120 feet below ground in the second aquifer.”

He added that the City of Otsego’s water is tested annually, especially since the Clean Water Act of the 1970s. He wrote in a letter to the public that once every three years, the water goes through "major detailed testing" through the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality. He stated that Otsego "has alway met or exceeded all federal and state drinking water requirements."

“The water’s not toxic,” Mitchell said. “There’s no contamination with our water.”

Residents, like Chris Newland, think otherwise. He said the source may be the water quality from decades ago. He grew up in Otsego from 1970 to 1993 and remembers seeing dumping As a child.

“I saw big ponds of black, mother liquor,” Newland said in an interview near downtown Otsego. “It was dark, caramelly mother liquor because we would skip a stone across it.”