Major lane and ramp closures begin on I-196

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A lane closure and two ramp closures will be affecting drivers on eastbound I-196 through the weekend in Grand Rapids.

The lane closure runs from Lake Michigan Drive to the Grand River and will continue until no later than 5:00 a.m. Monday, April 16.

The affected ramps are from both directions of US-131 to eastbound I-196: