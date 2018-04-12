Major lane and ramp closures begin on I-196

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A lane closure and two ramp closures will be affecting drivers on eastbound I-196 through the weekend in Grand Rapids.
The lane closure runs from Lake Michigan Drive to the Grand River and will continue until no later than 5:00 a.m. Monday, April 16.
The affected ramps are from both directions of US-131 to eastbound I-196:
- The southbound detour has you exiting southbound US-131 on the right to westbound I-196, exiting at Lane Avenue and entering eastbound I-196 from Lane Avenue.
- The westbound detour uses the Lane Avenue exit from westbound I-196, but it is not safe to exit US-131 to westbound I-196 because you must cross three lanes of traffic in a short distance to exit at Lane Avenue, and it is complicated to exit at Lake Michigan Drive and return to eastbound I-196. The Michigan Department of Transportation recommends you continue north on US-131 and exit at either Leonard Street or Ann Street, return to southbound US-131 and proceed on westbound I-196 to Lane Avenue.