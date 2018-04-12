Morning Buzz for Thursday, April 12

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here are five things we thought you would like to know about on this Thursday.

1.)The line-up has been announced for the Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park's summer concert series. For a full list of the acts click here, but just to highlight a few:

Sunday, June 3: Gladys Knight

Sunday, June 17: Alison Krauss

Friday, June 29: Blondie

Wed. July 25: Jason Mraz

Sunday, July 29: Air Supply

Wed. Aug. 1: An Evening with Styx

Monday, Sept. 3: LIVE

2.) Eight months after a devastating fire tore through The Corner Bar in Rockford, work is moving along. It was the oldest brick structure in the city dating back to 1873. Crews are trying to keep the same look, while also adding some Rockford school spirit. This includes The Rockford Rams log on the steel beams. Owners are hopeful it will open in August.

3.) Ground has been broken on the Studio Park Project in downtown Grand Rapids, right behind Van Andel Arena. A picture was posted yesterday with Star Wars characters doing the heavy lifting. This is because the project will host a movie theater, apartments, hotel, restaurants and more.

4.) Players from West Michigan Whitecaps paid-it-forward yesterday by donating books to Ridgemoor Park Montessori School in Grand Rapids. The Whitecaps Community Foundation actually donated 5,000 books to 15 schools in the Grand Rapids District. This donation will allow every student to take a book home.

5.)It's National Grilled Cheese Day! The sandwich is routinely voted as one of the Top American Comfort Foods on reader's opinion polls. Deals are floating around at some restaurant chains like Tom and Chee in Grandville which is offering a $2 classic today only.