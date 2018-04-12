New downtown restaurant begins hiring

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The new Uccello’s restaurant coming to downtown Grand Rapids is looking for help.

The locally-owned restaurant group is holding open interviews this week and next for all positions, including managers, team leaders, bartenders, servers, line cooks, security and more.

The open interviews are being held at 122 Monroe Center NW at these times:

Thursday, April 12 – 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday, April 13 – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Monday, April 16 -10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, April 17 -10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 18 – 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. ONLY

Thursday April 19 -10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday, April 20 – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

