New taco restaurant to open in Standale

WALKER, Mich. – The former Crooked Goose restaurant on Wilson Avenue will soon have a new name and menu.

Meritage Hospitality Group says they’ll be opening Stan Diego Baja Taco Kitchen on April 26. The company closed Crooked Goose in December after six years in business.

The new restaurant will feature a Baja-California inspired menu and feature a-la-carte style items like tamales, tlyudas, flautas, queso fundido, churros and tacos. The restaurant will seat 130 diners.

The bar will also feature over 20 tequilas, whiskey, mezcal, margaritas and local craft beers and bottled cervezas.

The Stan Diego Taco Kitchen will open at 4:00 p.m. on April 26 and will be open from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. through April 28. April 29, the restaurant will be open from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Starting on April 30, the normal hours will be Sunday through Wednesday, 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. The restaurant is at 355 Wilson Avenue NW.