Portage DPS: Drugged driver may’ve caused two crashes

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Police figure a 23-year-old Plainwell man was on drugs when he allegedly caused not one, but two separate crashes in less than a five-minute span Thursday evening.

The Portage Department of Public Safety says police and fire crews were sent to the scene of the first one, around 6:57 p.m., at Lovers Lane and E. Centre Avenue. It involved a car and a motorcycle. The DPS says in a news release the silver Lincoln left the scene, but not before witnesses took down the license-plate information.

Then, at 7 p.m., another crash occurred at Romence Road and Sears Drive. Police say they determined the same vehicle was involved in the second crash, as well. Investigators think the 23-year-old driver of the Lincoln went through a red light at Romence Rd and Sears Dr. They say it hit an SUV driven by a 75-year-old Kalamazoo woman.

Portage Police say she, as well as the driver of the motorcycle and the suspect, all were driven to a hospital with “apparent non-life threatening injuries.

“It is believed that the driver of the Lincoln was under the influence of drugs.”

While the investigation continues, Portage Public Safety asks anyone with more information about the crashes to call the DPS at 269-329-4567, or Silent Observer: 269-343-2100. Or you can contact Silent Observer.