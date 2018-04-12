Smart Shopper: Treasures to be found at Pink + Frillos Spring Market this weekend

Since when did some cold Spring weather keep you from enjoying an outdoor market with bargains? Plus, there’s a big wedding sized tent housing more than 30 vendors to keep you dry from whatever elements Mother Nature throws our way. We all know she has something up her sleeve, right? Throw every type of coat and boot into the car and head to Gowen, MI this weekend.

This Saturday, April 14 from 9a.m. to 4p.m. head to Pink + Frillos (Pink and Frillos) for a Birthday Celebration and Spring Market, located at 12810 Lincoln Lake Ave. (few miles west of Greenville) The store is just 1.6 miles north of M-57meaning it’s very easy to get to. It’s only a 30 or so minute drive from Grand Rapids. Why wait until Saturday? There is a happy hour Friday night, April 11, from 5p.m. to 7p.m. with sips and snacks and you get first dibs on what’s under the tent! Click here to find the list of vendors. When you look at the pictures below you’ll see why you want to wander into owner April Petersen’s adorable store, too.

Also, this Saturday, spend $100 or more at P+F and you’ll get a canvas tote.

Support your local mom and pop shops, folks! Are you hearing of markets with bargains in your area? Community sales? Deep discounts on items? Don’t hesitate to send the my way, smartshopper@fox17online.com