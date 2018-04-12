Storm Classic brings top talent to Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The AAU basketball season starts this weekend with the Storm Classic in Grand Rapids.

Teams from all over the Midwest will makeup the largest field in the tournament's 22-year history.

The division 1 live period doesn't start until next week but that doesn't make this weekend any less exciting.

"This is a great opportunity for all the high level prgrams get out there and get thier kids ready to participate" Jason Martin Grand Rapids Storm Director said. "I think these guys are gearing up to see what they have this year get their teams finely tuned and it is really to kick off the 2018 season for teams from across the Midwest."

Among those coming in this weekend including Rocket Watts who plays for The Family, the junior from Old Redford Academy has 15 division 1 offers including Michigan and Michigan State.

C2K Elite from Ohio will also participate and feature Xavier commit Samari Curtis as well as Raheim Moss who owns offers from Cincinnati and Dayton. C2K's 16u team has Zeb Jackson who is receiving interest from Michigan and Ohio State.

The Grand Rapids Storm team is always a contender and this year are led by William Dunn (Quincy) and Jarvis Walker (Mona Shores).

"Across the board we are just really excited about the number of kids that we have from the area that will get a chance to showcase their skills and play at a very high level for us this spring" Martin added.

The Storm open the tournament at 6:45 p.m. Friday at the MSA Fieldhouse against the West Michigan Lakers black team that features Zach Goodline (Coloma) and Austin Braun (Grand Rapids Catholic Central).