Two Battle Creek schools closed Thursday due to nearby shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Springfield Middle School is closed Thursday due to an incident near the campus according to the school’s Facebook page.

Just before 5 a.m. Thursday deputies from the City of Springfield responded to the report of a gunshot victim at the BP gas station on Dickman Road.

Following an investigation it was determined that incident originally occurred in the area of Avenue A near Sundown Street. Deputies also determined that this was an isolated incident.

After speaking with the sheriff’s department the district decided it would be safer to cancel the day for Springfield Middle School and Valley View Elementary School.

The district in the post said that there was no threat made to the school and the incident was not related to the district in anyway.

There is also no threat to the general public, according to deputies.

This is a developing story.