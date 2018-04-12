× Walker Police remind everyone Pokemon Go is still a thing

WALKER, Mich. – If you were wondering about the current popularity of Pokemon Go, it is apparently still a thing in the City of Walker.

Walker Police posted on Facebook Thursday that with the current nice weather, they are still seeing players outside, including one of their officers.

They remind players to pay attention to what they are doing and their surroundings, don’t trespass and don’t play while driving, riding a bike, or skateboarding. They also say to not to be lured into a bad situation by a stranger offering promises “to take you where the legendary Pokemon are.”

Police say that all of the above situations have been reported in Walker.