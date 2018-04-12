Woman arrested for meth possession at legal marijuana grow operation

MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Cass County deputies have made an arrest for methamphetamine possession at a Mason Township home where a legal marijuana grow operation was in operation.

The Drug Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at the location in the 70000 block of Sterling Drive Wednesday. They found the grow operation, which was in compliance with Michigan law, but in another bedroom, they found meth and meth paraphernalia belonging to a 48-year-old woman.

She has been arrested and is awaiting official charges.