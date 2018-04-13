2 injured in Grand Rapids shooting, police searching for suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police officers are on the scene of shooting near Hall Street and Madison Avenue in Grand Rapids.

A man, 24, with critical injuries and another man, 27, with a graze wound were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Upon arrival officers began searching for the suspect and narrowed down the location to a nearby house party in the area of Hall Street and Madison Avenue.

Officers are still on scene searching for the suspect and have asking residents inside the four apartment units at the home they are searching to remain inside.

Authorities are currently questioning witnesses and said they will remain on scene throughout the morning.

People are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

This is a developing story.