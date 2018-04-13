Architectural renderings of proposed new Veterans Home in GR released

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency has posted on social media architectural renderings of the proposed new veterans home in Grand Rapids.

Earlier today, the Associated Press reported that Michigan had secured $123 million in funding to build a pair of veterans’ homes in the Grand Rapids and Detroit areas. About $80 million would be federal. The state would replace the existing home in Grand Rapids, and build a new one in metro Detroit.

The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency hailed the announcement as “Great news!” on its Facebook page, and included two architectural renderings from the Grand Rapids/Kalamazoo- based TowerPinkster architecture/engineering firm.

“This is great news for our state’s veterans,” said Gov. Rick Snyder in a news release. “I am pleased Michigan gained the support from the federal VA with this grant funding for two veterans homes. It will pave the way for new, modern facilities that are long overdue and will better meet the needs of our veterans. Our brave men and women who served our state and nation deserve the absolute best, and I am proud of the work that is being done to help make Michigan the best place for veterans to live, raise a family, work and retire.”

According to the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, the Michigan Legislature approved in 2016 $42 million in state matching funds for the projects. Homes in Grand Rapids and Marquette provide primarily nursing care to more than 400 veterans.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.