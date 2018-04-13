Clara Cookies satisfies your hunger and has a bigger purpose

Posted 11:17 AM, April 13, 2018, by

Want something new to add to your diet or workout sessions but tired of same old protein bars? Clara Cookies promise to be "Protein with a purpose", according to company owner Rebecca Cruttenden. Not only are you getting a wonderful, healthy snack, Rebecca's passion as a mother of adopted children, is to pay-it-forward to the cause of adoption. An avid athlete, Rebecca's "Team Orphans" aims to help abandon children by competing in their honor. She is passionate about helping children find their forever home. Everybody in the whole company is volunteer based.

There are five flavors, all gluten-free and sold at 30 local stores along with the ability to be purchased online at claracookies.com

 

