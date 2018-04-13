× Firefighters trying to put out ‘well-involved’ house fire in Sand Lake

SAND LAKE, Mich. — Firefighters are trying to douse the flames of a “well-involved” house fire in norther Kent County late Friday night.

It broke out just after 11 p.m.

Kent County Dispatch Authority confirms to FOX 17 that crews from a couple departments are on the scene at 8147 – 19 Mile Road NE. That’s near Pine Lake Avenue.

There’s no initial word of any injuries, and no indication yet what started the fire in Sand Lake.

This is a developing story.